Nigeria world cup player, Justice Christopher dies aged 40

Former Nigerian midfielder, Justice Christopher has died at the age of 40.

Local media reports Christopher collapsed on Wednesday morning at his hotel in Jos in Central Nigeria.

Christopher reportedly played a social game of football on Tuesday afternoon. The official cause of death is yet to be established.

Christopher made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2001 and went on to accumulate 11 appearances.

He was part of the Nigerian squad that went to the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement it was "devastated" to learn of Christopher's death.

We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing away of former @NGSuperEagles midfielder Justice Christopher early on Wednesday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and football community in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BmbJU1x5PQ — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 9, 2022

Christopher began his senior career at Katsina United in 1999. Following spells at Sharks and Bendel Insurance, he moved to Belgium in 2001 when he signed for Royal Antwerp.

His Nigeria team-mate, and the country's first man to win 100 caps, Joseph Yobo also paid tribute to his "close friend".

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the awful news that my close friend Christopher has passed away. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family," the Super Eagles assistant coach said.

The deceased body has been deposited at the Plateau Specialists hospital, where an autopsy is expected to be carried out this week.