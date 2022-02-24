Libya: security threat delays vote on new government

On Wednesday, the President of the Libyan High Council of State said gunfire was heard after a power outage occurred during a session on forming a new government. That led to the adjournment of the session.

The members of the Libyan High council of state survived a shooting on Wednesday. The Tripoli-based institution opened a session on forming a new government when a power outage occurred and gunfire was heard. Leading to the adjournment of the session due to the presence of a security threat.

Later on, the president of the High Council of State addressed the incident: "There was a shooting, but thank God, we had taken all measures before we went out, to secure the exit of the members through the back door of the Islamic Society building, and they all exited safely."

The Council began an official session on Wednesday, to resolve its decision and its final position on changing the executive authority and forming a new government led by Fathi Bashagha.

This came amid a split in the parliament between those who support the survival of the current Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba until elections are held within a period of time not exceeding this fall, and those who welcome the formation of a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha, which will prepare the country for holding new elections within 14 months.

The House council of state in Libya advises the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Tensions have been mounting in the North African country. But since Fathi Bashagha was appointed new Prime minister of the transitional government, tensions have peaked.

His opponent Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has so far refused to be replaced. On Monday, he addressed the Libyans warning the appointment of a new transitional government could set off war.