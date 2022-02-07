Senegal celebrates maiden Nations Cup crown

Senegal
When Sadio Mane's penalty kick sped past Egypt's Mohamed Abou Gabal Ali, Senegal erupted. This is the moment history was made.
A nation that had waited a lifetime for an African football crown had become champions after a grueling 120 minutes against an opponent who's had her fair share of glory.
It was an incredible show of character for Senegal and their driving force Mane who had missed a penalty early on in the first half.
Every time the Lions of Teranga missed a goal-scoring chance, the fans watching back home in Dakar drowned in disappointment. They had been here before and come short of glory several times.
Johnson Wahany Sambou reports from Dakar
