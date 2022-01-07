Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

Excitement, caution as AFCON gets underway in Cameroon

Football Planet host Serge Mankou   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared
By Serge Patrick MANKOU

Football Planet

After a year’s delay, the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is getting underway in Cameroon.

The host country has pulled all the stops to stage Africa’s biggest football event despite the threat of the coronavirus.

The effort to hold the tournament has been enormous. Massive investments in terms of infrastructure made it impossible to be postponed again.

Faced with the pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Cameroonian government have agreed on strict measures to ensure the event goes ahead as planned.

On this Football Planet special, Serge Mankou examines Cameroon's readiness and talks favorites and challengers with sports journalist Antoni Mouyoungui.

Related articles

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Related articles

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..