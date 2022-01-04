Afro-fusion cuisine: the continent's flavours on a plate

Have you ever wondered what mixing 54 cuisines could taste like? Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga who is based in Kigali has given it a try.

It is from his restaurant based in Kigali that chef Dieuveil Malonga, a 28-year-old award-wining and entrepreneur experiments combinations of African food. His ambition is to write a new page in the history of African gastronomy. "Our food identity is Afro-fusion cuisine. It is a mix of different cuisines that you can find in Africa. I'm talking about 54 countries", he begins.

Pepper from Nigeria, vegetables from Musanze in Rwanda or Madd a fruit from Senegal: in his pantry not one or two but dozens of jars from every part of the continent. Each of them telling the story of a dish, local traditions and people.

Dieuveil Malonga does not merely mix ingredients or restyle famous recipes he rather creates new dishes. "I travel to different countries but I also learn from my grandmother. And when I get this old recipe, I bring it to my laboratory (restaurant), and we try with my chef to give it a modern touch. Most of the time I am inspired by my grandmother’s recipe to create something new. "

In addition to the 5 chefs forming his kitchen brigade, the Congolese entrepreneur makes a point of teaching his techniques and sharing his experience with 10 young cooks from Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda or Tanzania.

Eclectic collections of recipes make the heart of chef Dieuveil’s restaurant. His gastronomic meals are an invitation to embark on a journey through 54 countries with the objective to learn more about the art of good eating.