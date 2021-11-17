Uganda: residents still in shock after suicide blasts

Ugandans are yet to recover from the shock of last Tuesdays double explosions which rocked the country’s capital Kampala, claiming six lives.

Police described as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.

"Yesterday’s events were very shocking and totally uncalled for. As you know, Ugandans are normally peace loving people. And one of the things which the government had achieved was really guaranteeing us sleep, where we can go and sleep and do other things. Now when those people interrupt our activities it causes a lot of, one, psychological shock, and then two, economic disruption, because we cannot do our economic activities when we are living under a threat of terrorism and unsure of our next security." A businessman in Kampala, Mike Watmon, stated.

A banker, Fred Kanamwangi, also added "It is terrible, especially when it starts happening in areas where the concentration of people is really... then the government has to do a lot to ensure that people are protected."

Police reports say three suicide bombers also died in the blasts.

Security analyst Grace Matsiko believes the country could be headed for tougher times as the terrorists are changing faces and tactics.

"We are seeing a pattern of homegrown suicide bombers, who are known by the loca l communities, who have got families within, carrying out these acts. And these are, the age group it's almost like there running around the youths... so it is a big concern that actually now for the first time Uganda has got a much bigger threat than ever before."

The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city's center.

24 hours after the incident, economic activities were returning to normal, but areas close to the parliament house remained under strict security as forensic experts comb for clues and evidence.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of extremist organizations.