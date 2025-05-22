Israeli foreign minister identifies victims of shooting outside embassy in Washington

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday identified two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington who were killed in a shocking shooting outside a Jewish cultural event, calling the incident a terrorist attack fueled by rising antisemitic rhetoric worldwide.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were fatally shot Wednesday evening as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. Lischinsky was a research assistant at the embassy, while Milgrim coordinated diplomatic visits and cultural missions to Israel, Saar confirmed.

“This is the direct result of toxic, antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the October 7 massacre,” Saar said, referring to the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities last year that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to local authorities, the suspect, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, approached a group of four people outside the museum and opened fire before entering the building. He was apprehended by event security shortly after the incident. Witnesses reported that Rodriguez shouted “Free, free Palestine” during his arrest.

Israeli and U.S. officials have condemned the attack, which comes amid escalating global tensions related to the conflict in Gaza. Saar said he was briefed by Ambassador Mike Huckabee and praised the U.S. government’s rapid response. “Ambassador Huckabee updated me on the intensive investigations underway by several government agencies into this act of terrorism. The most senior officials in the American law enforcement system are closely monitoring this investigation,” he stated.

Saar further warned that Israeli diplomatic missions have become increasingly vulnerable. “Israeli missions and representatives around the world are targets of antisemitic terrorism that has crossed all red lines,” he said. In response, Israeli embassies and consulates have significantly tightened security protocols globally.

The shooting follows a string of threats and attacks against Israeli institutions abroad since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. While Israeli diplomats have historically been targeted—by both state-backed actors and militant groups—officials say the current wave of threats is more widespread and ideologically charged.

The incident also underscores the deteriorating global climate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel is currently conducting a new military offensive in the Gaza Strip, part of its broader campaign against Hamas. The violence has triggered international protests and diplomatic rifts, as efforts to revive the long-stalled peace process remain elusive.

The Palestinian leadership continues to seek an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem—territories Israel occupied in the 1967 war. However, the deepening conflict and lack of dialogue have left both sides further entrenched, and events like Wednesday’s shooting are raising alarms about the global reach of the crisis.

As investigations continue, both Israeli and American authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel amid rising threats.