Nigerian military kills 140 gunmen, kidnappers

The Nigerian military has confirmed that 140 suspected terrorists and armed kidnappers were killed in operations against Boko Haram, the Daesh-linked Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and various criminal gangs last week.

According to Nigerian Defence Headquarters spokesperson Edward Buba, the operations targeted areas across multiple regions in Nigeria. Buba provided an update at the military's weekly briefing on Thursday.

During these actions, 135 more suspects were taken into custody, and 76 people who had been kidnapped for ransom were safely rescued.

Nigeria has struggled for years with attacks from armed groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, along with kidnappings carried out by various criminal gangs. In response, some states have introduced the death penalty for kidnapping; however, abductions remain common. These armed groups frequently target villages, schools, and travellers in the northern regions, often demanding ransoms.