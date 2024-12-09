Ten years of terror: Ngadi village still haunted by ADF massacres

It has been ten years since the first civilian massacres cast a dark shadow over the village of Ngadi in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The scars of that horrific period remain, with fear and grief dominating the lives of the residents. In this region, terror continues to reign, fueled by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group affiliated with an Islamist movement.

The memories of those dark days remain vivid for survivors and witnesses. "The massacres began at the roundabout. Over there, they killed Commander Matatdi. Then, they killed a soldier's wife and her two children. They came here and killed my son Gaizo. As they left, they also killed a lieutenant," recalls Balulu Musekuse, the village chief. For Musekuse and many others, the trauma is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

Survivors Bear the Physical and Emotional Scars

Ebike Gérard, a survivor of the 2014 massacre, is one of the few who lived to tell the tale. But the emotional and physical wounds he carries are a testament to the brutality of that night.

"I lived near the eucalyptus trees. I was sitting there when they came and shot me in the leg. I fell, and they shot me again in the stomach. I cried, and they thought I was dead. Seeing this, they left me and went to a neighbor's house, where they killed a couple on the spot," Gérard recounts.

The relentless violence has left Ngadi's residents in a state of perpetual fear, unable to move past the traumas of the past.

A Death Toll That Continues to Rise

According to Beni’s civil society, the ADF’s reign of terror has claimed over 17,000 lives in the region. To honor the memory of those who perished, a memorial has been erected. Family members of the victims regularly visit the site, seeking solace and justice.

"Let justice be served, and let the massacres end because we want to live in peace. We have lost many loved ones in these massacres. This is what we ask of those who support us," pleads Kambale Fiston, a relative of a victim.

Despite their pleas, violence continues unabated. Just last week, at least 10 civilians were killed in another attack, according to the Congolese army.

A Fragile Hope Amid Ongoing Military Efforts

Joint military operations between the Congolese and Ugandan armies have been ongoing in the region, targeting ADF strongholds. However, these efforts have not yet brought the desired peace. The ADF continues to unleash terror, leaving Ngadi’s residents wondering when they will be able to live without fear.