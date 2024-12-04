The war on terror in Africa: Is western involvement helping or hurting? [Africanews Debates]

Africa’s battle against terrorism has intensified in recent years, with extremist groups such as Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and affiliates of ISIS and Al-Qaeda expanding their influence across the continent.

In response, Western nations have provided military support, training, and strategic assistance to African governments. But are these interventions aiding the fight or exacerbating the challenges?

This critical question took center stage in the latest episode of Africanews Debates, where a panel of experts provided thought-provoking insights into the impact of Western involvement in Africa’s fight against extremism.

This week’s debate featured:

Dr Adam Bonaa, a security analyst with expertise in West Africa's fight against terrorism.

Rukmini Callimachi, senior correspondent at The New York Times, known for her coverage of global terrorism.

, senior correspondent at The New York Times, known for her coverage of global terrorism. Ayo Obe, a Nigerian legal and human rights expert with a deep understanding of governance and security issues.

