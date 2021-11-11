Boeing admits liability in 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in 2019

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has reached a settlement with the families of the victims of the 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia in March 2019.

According to legal documents filed on Wednesday in a Chicago court, Boeing admitted liability for the accident.

The documents do not mention specific amounts to be paid out to the families of the victims but pave the way for the next stage of negotiation.

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 heading to Nairobi crashed in a field southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, six minutes after taking off due to faulty software.

The accident led to the grounding of all 737 MAX aircraft and the worst crisis for the american aircraft manufacturer.

The legal representatives of the families have described the agreement as "historic" and an important step for the families looking for justice.