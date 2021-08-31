Egypt coach optimistic Mo Salah will make team's clash with Gabon

Egypt head coach Hossam El Badry has revealed that discussions are ongoing in an attempt to call-up Mohamed Salah for the World Cup qualifier away to Gabon despite the current quarantine rules in place in the UK.

Salah will miss Egypt's first qualifier against Angola in Cairo with the country on the UK's red list meaning the forward would have to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to England.

However, with Gabon on the amber list, Egypt are hopeful Salah might still join up for the second World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

We were prepared for this news earlier this week, but on Sunday the head coach of Egypt's national team made it official by announcing via press conference that Mohamed Salah would not be participating in Egypt's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Angola.

"Salah and Elneny are out of Angola game, but we are trying our best to bring them to Gabon match," Hossam Elbadry said.

"We had to pick the best collection of players that are available for these important games. Our full focus is on World Cup qualifiers games against Angola and Gabon, and we might bring new players to Arab cup squad."

The announcement follows Liverpool sending a letter to the Egyptian national team, stating that they would not be releasing Mohamed Salah for the matches anyway, due to Egypt still being a red-list country for the UK as the pandemic continues. If he doesn't travel for the match against Angola, it is unlikely he will travel for Gabon, as well.

Salah is not the only player, as the league had announced that no player from a red-list country would be released to their national teams during the September and October international breaks, as they would be required to enter into a 10 day quarantine upon their return.