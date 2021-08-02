Tokyo 2020: Ghana win first medal as South Africa, Nigeria miss

Boxing

Ghanaian amateur boxer Samuel Takyi has won his Olympic quarter-final to guarantee himself a medal at Tokyo 2020, the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in 29 years.

Takyi beat Colombia's 32-year-old southpaw David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter, in the quarter-final, taking two of three rounds to earn the West African country Olympic glory.

Men's 100m

Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's 100-meter dash, taking over from Usain Bolt as the world's fastest man.

Jacobs took gold, winning with a personal-best time of 9.80 seconds. American Fred Kerley took the silver in 9.84.

South Africa's Akani Simbine came fourth.

Men's 800m

Kenya appears to have found a successor for David Rudisha, who ruled the men's 800m 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Emmanuel Korir qualified for the final on Sunday. Rotich clocked 1'44''04, with Korir coming in at 1'44''74.

Women's 100m hurdles

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan finished first in heat 3 of the Women's 100m hurdles semi-final on Saturday. But she narrowly missed out on a medal after coming fourth in the final on Monday. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took the gold.

Handball

The Egyptian men's handball team finished their group stage campaign in style after beating Bahrain 30-20 on Sunday to finish second of their Group B at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Pharaohs have a quarterfinal date with Germany, who finished third in Group B. Their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.