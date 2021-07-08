Uganda's Museveni urges Africans to unite through Swahili

File - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni gives a speech at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, on June 4, 2021. -
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni urged Africans to use Swahili as a way to unify the continent during his African Integration Day speech on Wednesday.
Museveni said Swahili was a "neutral language", non-ethnic that "belongs to nobody"
The Ugandan ruler, who often stresses the importance of development on the continent, also said the way for the 1.4 billion Africans to prosper was to focus on " integrating the markets that will consume what we are producing as Africa."
"We were colonised and suffered slave trade not because our ancestors were weak, but were not well organized. We have got more capacity while operating together hence the need to develop strategic security for Africa" Yoweri Museveni added.
