CAF Confederation Cup: Coton Sport go for revenge against JS Kabylie

Coton Sport Garoua players held their final drills knowing only a big win over Algeria's JS Kabylie can guarantee them a place in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Cameroonian champions go into the Sunday fixture at a disadvantage, having lost 2-1 in Yaounde.

The home side had gone ahead through Lambert Gueme Araina in the 28th minute, but Kabilye fought back to level through Ahmed Kerroum at the stroke of halftime.

An own goal from Pierre Etame in the second half handed the Algerian visitors the victory.

"I think we have done a very good course to reach this level, now it's up to us to move forward, that is to win the semi-final to play the final," said Felix Oukine, captain of Coton Sport De Garoua.

"We will do everything to qualify for the final".

The club will also be counting on the brilliance of striker Lambert Araine, who got their lone goal in the first leg.

Coton Sport is the only club from central Africa left in the continental championships.

"We are ready physically and technically. As for me, I tried to work on my side, when the coach releases us I go home and I work individually twice a day. It is this work that allowed me to be the best scorer of the club and the championship," said Lambert Araina.

A goalless draw on home soil will be enough for Kabylie to advance to the finals, where they will face off with either Morocco's Raja Casablanca or Egyptians Pyramids FC.

The first leg in Cairo ended without any goals scored.