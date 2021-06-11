Mystery surrounds birth of decuplets in South Africa

The mystery of whether a woman in South Africa has birthed ten babies has gripped residents. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, as has been widely reported gave birth to 7 boys and 3 girls on Monday.

This could likely be the world’s first recorded case of decuplets. In the Tembisa township near Johannesburg, locals are not sure why some are doubtful.

Nonhlanhla Tsotetsi is a relative of Teboho Tsotetsi. She said the claim is true.

"It does not sit well with me that people are doubting because it is true that she got the babies. So when they say it's not true, it doesn't sit well with me", Tsotets said.

When asked the number of babies born, she said ‘’It is 10 babies’’.

The South African government said it is still trying to verify the claim.

That has led to South Africans obsessing on social media over whether the story of the “Tembisa 10” is indeed true.

"She would wrap around her belly with a blanket like this, take her stick, walk and turn there. She would be exercising but you would not realize if you didn't know. She would then come back and at times she would walk to the USave shops over there and come back home. And she would even do laundry for her two young twins", said Josephina Mokoena, a neighbor of the couple.

The babies have not been made a public appearance yet or captured on camera as reported by the Pretoria News newspaper. They were born prematurely, the newspaper said.

The couple already have 6-year-old twins, which would make the total an even dozen kids, if the claim is true. South Africans are eagerly waiting for proof of what would be a world record.