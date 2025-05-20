Live-action remake of Disney classic 'Lilo & Stitch' opens this week

Disney’s live-action remake of its 2002 classic “Lilo & Stitch” premiered in Los Angeles in the United States last weekend.

It tells the story of a lonely young Hawaiian girl, Lilo, who befriends a fugitive alien impersonating a dog, that she names Stitch.

Newcomer, 8-year-old Maia Kealoha, takes on the role of Lilo who is cared for by her big sister, Nani, played by Sydney Agudong, following the death of their parents.

Nani is struggling to juggle her responsibilities and look after her sister, and Stitch’s arrival in the family wreaks havoc around them.

Initially, Stitch uses Lilo as a shield to evade recapture, but as he experiences life with the sisters, he begins to understand the Hawaiian concept of “ohana”, meaning family, and that family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.

Through their adventures, Stitch transforms from a destructive force into a loving member of Lilo's family, helping to heal the sisters' fractured home while learning about love, belonging, and redemption.

The film’s producers said making a live-action version of the film has allowed them to take a closer look at the relationships between the characters.

Courtney B. Vance, who plays the federal agent sent to capture Stitch, highlights the importance of the theme.

"In the African-American tradition, our children have a lot of aunties and uncles, and sometimes they're like, 'Daddy, is that my real auntie? Is that my play auntie, or is that a play aunties, or is it my real aunty?'"

Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original film, returns as the sister's social worker. Agudong said it was “wonderful” acting alongside the actor.

"I really wanted to get her guidance, and I really wanted to her blessing, because she did such a beautiful job and, I mean, it was iconic," said Agudong.

Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch. The film also stars Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen.

"Lilo & Stitch" opens in cinemas in the United States and elsewhere, including in Africa, this week.