Tanzania's Speaker warns MPs against introducing illegitimate spouses

A stern warning has been issued to the members of the Tanzanian members of parliament to desist introducing spouses who are not legally their own in the assembly.

The national assembly’s Speaker Mr. Ndugai said he had received numerous complaints from the public that their wives and husbands were being introduced in parliament by the legislators.

The warning came after a female MP from the Arusha region grabbed headlines after storming a married's man burial.

According to Tanzania’s daily, The Citizen, the Arusha region MP stormed the burial of a man and laid a wreath as a spouse.

The MP is accused of storming the cemetery, knocking off the main gate and even causing chaos and disturbance at the funeral scene.

The move drew harsh criticism from the public forcing Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Maendeleo (CCM) to issue a statement condemning the incident.

"The party is reflecting on the values and principles of the CCM, and examining in detail to take moral action against all those who will be found to be part of the events that created a violation of the constitution, principles and culture of mutual respect built within CCM," the statement partly read.