Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya - state media

Somali president Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo (left) and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta   -  
AFP
By Ronald Lwere Kato

Somalia

Somalia on Thursday announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Kenya after mediation by Qatar, state media said.

Somalia cut ties with Kenya in December 15, 2020 after accusing Nairobi of interference in its internal affairs.

“The two governments agree to keep friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence,” the Somalia National News Agency reported.

"The Presidents of both countries are grateful and thankful to the Emir of State of Qatar for his good offices in this regard," it said.

On Thursday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Qatar’s envoy for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Kenya’s presidency said on Twitter.

On Monday, Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim Al Thani held phone talks with Somali President Mohammed Farmajo.

Qahtani has been in the region since May 1. He was dispatched by Doha to help mediate Somalia’s crisis which has been made worse by a disagreement over elections.

He met with Somaliland President Muse Bihi in Hargeisa before holding talks with Somali Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble.

Mogadishu has accused Nairobi of interfering in its internal affairs, a charge the later denies.

Somalia has said its southern neighbor is backing Jubbaland state governor Ahmed Madobe, a key foe of President Farmajo.

The two countries are also feuding over a maritime boundary. The dispute is before the International Court of Justice.

