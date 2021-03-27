Fighting cancer with mobile mammography van in Uganda

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us to hear the story of a mobile mammography van in Kampala, conducting free breast cancer screenings.
The photographer capturing the natural and cultural beauty of Gabon
And later a chat with Mukondleteri Dumela, founder of Xitsonga.org, a project aimed at digitizing the Xitsonga language in South Africa.
