Fighting cancer with mobile mammography van in Uganda

Kampala’s Mobile Mammography Van   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us to hear the story of a mobile mammography van in Kampala, conducting free breast cancer screenings.

The photographer capturing the natural and cultural beauty of Gabon

And later a chat with Mukondleteri Dumela, founder of Xitsonga.org, a project aimed at digitizing the Xitsonga language in South Africa.

