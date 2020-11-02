Bringing African Superhero Comics to Life {INSPIRE AFRICA}

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, a new sign language café opens in Uganda's capital Kampala, the first of a kind with deaf workers serving clients those with hearing impairment and those without.
The story of START UP URBANNATIC, in Lome, Togo. The firm is helping to convert illegal refuse dumps and flooded areas into gardens that produce organic crops.
Plus later on the show we meet with Somto Ajuluchukwu, Creative Director Vortex Corp, whose aim is to take over the comics and animation world with their uniquely African stories.
