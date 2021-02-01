The story of Kenya's two young inventors bio-robotic prosthetic arm

Inspire africa
Two Kenyan inventors David Gathu and Moses Kinyua have created a bio-robotic prosthetic arm. This is not a new invention but there is something interesting about this. The arm is operated by brain signals.
We also hear the story of Cameroonian researcher and inventor of an atypical insecticide developed from plants to fight Malaria.
And, later on the show, a chat with Crescence Elodie Nonga founder of WETECH, whose work is helping to encourage women and girls to pursue ICT careers in Cameroon.
