Shifting beauty standards in Africa through local cosmetic products

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, we talk about energy needs in Africa and some people providing solutions. We hear stories on the production of Bio Charcoal from waste in the Republic of Congo, and in Rwanda, we take a look at the hydropower plant of Claver Bizimungu in the Rongi sector, in the Southern Rwandan province.
And later on the show, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi speaks with Liz Letsoalo, a young South African entrepreneur and founder of Masodi organics.
01:20
DRC: Thousands return to Rwanda fearing Nyiragongo volcano may erupt
Go to video
BAL: US Monastir, Patriots BC both qualified for the semi-finals
02:23
France and Rwanda strengthen relations, increase cooperation
01:02
Pics of the day: May 27, 2021
01:33
Macron to Rwanda: We ask for your forgiveness in the 1994 genocide
00:55
France reflects on role in Rwanda genocide as Macron starts visit