Shifting beauty standards in Africa through local cosmetic products

On this episode of Inspire Africa, we talk about energy needs in Africa and some people providing solutions. We hear stories on the production of Bio Charcoal from waste in the Republic of Congo, and in Rwanda, we take a look at the hydropower plant of Claver Bizimungu in the Rongi sector, in the Southern Rwandan province.

And later on the show, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi speaks with Liz Letsoalo, a young South African entrepreneur and founder of Masodi organics.