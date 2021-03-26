Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco and Ivory Coast through

Morocco and Ivory Coast are the newest teams to win their ticket to the African Cup of Nations.

Morocco is assured of its qualification even before playing its match against Mauritania.

The Atlas Lions take advantage of the draw snatched by Burundi on the Central African Republic (2-2). The Fauves du Bas-Oubangui led by two goals an hour after two goals by striker Louis Mafouta. But the Burundians returned to the game thanks to two goals from Saidi Ntibazonkiza and Christophe Nduwarugira.

Ivory Coast validated its ticket for Cameroon after its 3-0 victory on Niger's pitch. Patrice Beaumelle's men did not give details with two goals around the half-hour mark by Tottenham side Serge Aurier and then Sivasspor striker Max-Alain Gradel. Wilfried Kanon closed the score on the hour mark.

Finally in Group I, it will be necessary to wait until the very last day to know who will accompany Senegal to the next CAN. Indeed, the Congo could not dominate the Lions of Teranga in Brazzaville (0-0) while Guinea Bissau easily won in Eswatini (3-1). The Red Devils will therefore play next Tuesday near Bissau.

Note the defeat of Cameroon in Cape Verde. The Indomitable Lions, who automatically qualified as it is the host country, opened the scoring through Mainz midfielder Pierre Kunde within a quarter of an hour of play and then collapsed completely, conceding three goals by Kuca, Macky Bagnack and Ryan Mendes.