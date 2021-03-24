Africa Cup of Nations: Five days of qualifiers kicks off

AFCON
The next African Cup of Nations, which has been postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic will host 24 games from January 9 to February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.
The five days of qualifier matches starts on Wednesday will give an answer as to who will compete in the championship.
Before the last two days, five teams are already guaranteed their place in the 33rd edition. It includes Cameroon, five times Africa Cup of Nations winner, which qualifies as it is the host country. Mali (Group A), Senegal (Group I), Tunisia (Group J) and defending champion Algeria (Group H) are also already qualified for the final stages.
In Group A, behind Mali, and after Chad's forfeit, it is Guinea which is in a favorable ballot with two points ahead of Namibia before receiving the group leader this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Chad was disqualified by African football’s governing body Caf earlier this week.
Nothing is played on the other hand in group D between The Gambia, Gabon and the DRC. The three teams are holding on by a point before the match on Thursday between Gabon and the DRC.
A formality for Egypt and the Ivory Coast
Egypt and Comoros should take advantage of the week to secure the first two places in Group G. The two teams are five points ahead of Kenya, who will host Egypt this Thursday at 5:00 pm.
In Group K, the suspense is high with a triple neck and neck: the Ivory Coast will try to validate its place in Niger. Ethiopia (3rd) and Madagascar (2nd) meer on Wednesday.
And on Saturday for group Le Benin and Nigeria will compete.
The five day programme
Result
Group A: Chad-Namibia: 0-3
Wednesday
Group B: South Sudan-Malawi
Group B: Uganda-Burkina Faso
Group K: Ethiopia-Madagascar
Group F: Rwanda-Mozambique
Group F: Cape Verde-Cameroon
Group A: Guinea-Mali
Group D: Gambia-Angola
Group D: Gabon-DR Congo
Group C: Sao Tome and Principe-Sudan
Thursday
Group G: Comoros-Togo
Group G: Kenya-Egypt
Group C: South Africa-Ghana
Group H: Botswana-Zimbabwe
Group H: Zambia-Algeria
Group J: Equatorial Guinea-Tanzania
Group J: Libya-Tunisia
Friday
Group E: Burundi- Rep. Central African
Group I: Eswatini-Guinea Bissau
Group I: Congo-Senegal
Group K: Niger-Ivory Coast
Saturday
Group E: Mauritania-Morocco
Group L: Lesotho-Sierra Leone
Group L: Benin-Nigeria
