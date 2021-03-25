Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt, Comoros and Gambia through

Record seven-time champions Egypt and minnows Comoros and the Gambia were among five teams who qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, and Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea could join them later.

Comoros made history and will make their first appearance at the games when they play in the tournament in Cameroon in 2022.

Egypt drew 1-1 with 10-man Kenya in Nairobi where an early Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy goal for the visitors was cancelled out by Hassan Abdallah in the second half.

In Group D, Gabon and the Gambia put an end to the hopes of the Democratic Republic of Congo which was still part of a three-way battle before the fifth and penultimate day of the qualifiers.

The Gambia also goes to the Cup of Nations for the first time next January after an Assan Ceesay goal earned a 1-0 win over Angola in Bakau.

The other qualifiers from Group G are the Comoros, who will make a first appearance at the tournament despite being held 0-0 by Togo in Moroni.

Ghana will be one of the Group C qualifiers after a weakened side drew 1-1 with South Africa in Soweto, where a Mohammed Kudus goal for the west Africans was responded to by Percy Tau.

Later Thursday, Zimbabwe will secure a place if they win in Botswana and Zambia do not collect maximum points from a home match against already-qualified Algeria.

Equatorial Guinea are another nation on the verge of qualifying -- a home win over Tanzania in Malabo will assure them of a third appearance.

Ahead of the Thursday matches, defending champions Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and hosts Cameroon had booked places.