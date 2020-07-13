FIFA unhappy after Women's Africa Cup of Nations is cancelled

Football Planet
Did CAF really make a good decision canceling the 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations?
With the outcry that followed the announcement, it is hard to think so. The World football governing body FIFA reacted to the cancellation with disappointment on Friday.
The world football boss, Gianni Infantino, spoke about their dedication to promote women’s football globally.
And as Senegal ends season, the bidding process to host the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2020 is open, again, after Uganda withdrew.
In Europe, Cas has lifted the two-year Champions League ban on Manchester City while Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was impressed by the euphoria of his two African gems, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.Follow @RazAthman
