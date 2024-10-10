Togo's preparation for Algeria: training session held in Annaba

Alaixys Romao speaking to journalists at Annaba ahead of thier AFCON qualification match Thursday match against Algeria on Wednesday, October, 9, 2024. -
By Dominic Wabwireh
with AP
Togo held a training session in Annaba on Wednesday, October 9, in preparation for their AFCON qualification match against Algeria on Thursday.
Head coach Dare Nibombe will be missing goalkeeper Geoffrey Agbolossou due to a knee injury.
Nibombe, who took over the team in July, is still seeking his first victory and needs to strengthen their weak defense.
Facing Algeria is a significant challenge.
They remain unbeaten in their last 16 AFCON qualifiers and have not suffered a home defeat in the competition since June 2007.
In this tournament, Algeria has secured two convincing wins so far.
Togo, having drawn both of their matches to date, will be looking to secure all three points to enhance their qualification prospects.
