Moroccan athletes prepare for Summer Olympics

Moroccan track and field competitors continued their preparations at the National Institute of Athletics in Rabat with one eye firmly on qualification for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Among the athletes who have chances to qualify for a place in Tokyo are Abdelati El Guesse, Oussama Nabil, Assia Raziki, Lejdoud Youssra, Ghizlane Siba and El Bachir Lembarki while the others prepare to gain experience.

Abdelati El Guesse, 800m participated at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and at the 2017 World Championship in London, he need only less than one second to realize the minima to be qualified to the 20121 Olympics.

Oussama Nabil, 800m Runner, a semi-finalist at the 2019 World Championship, won the gold medal at the 2017 Francophone Games at the Ivory Coast and a bronze medal at the 2019 African Games in Rabat.

Assia Raziki, 400m Runner, she brought back four gold medals from the Arab Championship in Tunisia and two gold medals in Egypt, also a bronze medal in the Francophone Games in the Ivory Coast.

Lejdoud Youssra, Long Jump Athlete, she brought back the silver medal at the Arab Championship in Egypt and gold medal at the Moroccan championship in 2019.

Ghizlane Siba, High Jump Athlete, she has been an African champion at the youth, junior and senior level, winning the main continental title at the 2014 African Championships in Athletics. She is also twice a gold medallist at the Arab Athletics Championships and was the 2011 Pan Arab Games winner. Her personal best of 1.83 m is the Moroccan record.

El Bachir Lembarki, Discus Throw Athlete, He is the gold medalist in the discus throw at the 2017 Francophone Games in Abidjan and the bronze medal at the 2018 African Athletics Championships in Asaba. He won the title at the 2019 Pan-Arab Athletics Championships in Cairo. He is a bronze medalist in the discus throw at the 2019 African Games.

These preparations are under the supervision of the coaches and the technical director of the National Athletics Team Abdellah Boukraa who started his work with them in September 2020.

They will soon travel to Ifrane as they get ready for the next meets in Rabat and Doha.