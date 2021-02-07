Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco retain CHAN title after thrashing Mali 2-0

Morocco retain CHAN title after thrashing Mali 2-0
Morocco's Soufiane Bouftini (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Morocco retained the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after thrashing Mali in a thrilling finale in Cameroon on Sunday night.

Soffiane Bouftini header opened the score at 69th minute after a superb corner cross.

Ten minutes later, Ayoub El Kaabi netted in another header to finalize the scores against the Malian team.

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru who officiated the match had a hard time calming down the tense game that was stopped on many occasions following numerous disagreements amongst players of both teams.

Morocco is now the first team to retain the title and also join the Democratic Republic of Congo in winning the cup twice.

The national team began the competition in Group C, alongside Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Morocco’s first two performances — a 1-0 win against Togo and a 0-0 draw versus Rwanda — were unconvincing and planted doubts in many fans.

However, in the third game, the Moroccan team appeared to finally regain the offensive prowess that characterized it in the 2018 CHAN. It thrashed Uganda with a 5-2 score, finishing the group stage at the top.

Morocco proceeded to beat Zambia 3-1 in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, the Moroccan team eliminated the tournament’s hosts, Cameroon, with a dominating 4-0 score, sending a strong message to their opponents in the final.

The CHAN 2021 topscorer is Moroccan striker Soufiane Rahimi who netted a total of five goals.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..