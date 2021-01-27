CHAN: Guinea, Zambia advance to quarter-finals as Tanzania crash out

Zambia and Guinea became the last countries to seal their qualification to the quarter-finals of CHAN in Cameroon.

The Chipolopolo played out a goalless draw with SADC neighbors Namibia while the Syli Nationale drew 2-2 with Tanzania to claim leadership of Group D.

Guinea drew first blood early in the first half through a Yakhouba Barry penalty before Tanzania responded through Baraka Majogoro. Edward Manyama then gave the Taifa stars the lead after the resumption of play before Guinea scored a leveller through Victor Kantabadouno.

On Saturday, Mali takes on Congo in the first quarterfinal match of the 2020 campaign, before hosts Cameroon battle former champions the Democratic Republic of Congo in the day's second fixture.

Defending champions Morocco will then face Zambia on Sunday afternoon before Guinea take on east African side Rwanda in the day's second fixture.