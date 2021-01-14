Cameroon set for CHAN tournament, first match on Saturday 16

It is 2021 January and all eyes are focussed on the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament beginning this Saturday the 16th January in Cameroon. The competition was initially set to be held in April 2020, was shifted to 16 January-7 February by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are total of 16 teams spread across four groups.

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe

Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe Group B: Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo

Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

A look into various prospective teams heading to the CHAN, Congo Brazzaville cry foul over lack of training. The team co,plqined that they have not trained for a period of nine months yet, they have to face the CHAN competition.

An in depth analysis of the CHAN on the potential teams that can lift this cup or that may show great progress in terms of their play. We talked to our sports journalist and correspondent from Senegal, Johnson Wahany Sambou.