CHAN cup: Morroco put to the test for quarter-finals

Africanews

Cameroon

Morocco's Atlas Lions are wary as they face Uganda for their last match of the first round of the CHAN cup in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Morocco's national team of local players has yet to validate its ticket for the quarter-finals after two unconvincing first performances.

The CHAN title holders first beat Togo with a penalty and then saw a goalless draw against Rwanda.

The objective against the Ugandan Cranes will be to find an offensive to put top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi's skills to use.

The Sparrowhawks of Togo are also very well placed in group C, a victory over the Rwandan Guepes would open the way to the quarter finals.

