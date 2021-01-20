CHAN 2021: Race to quarter finals gets tighter, Cameroon draw Mali, Zimbabwe out

The match day two of three in group A took place Wednesday with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon hitting the grounds with their main contenders, the Eagles of Mali. Cameroon who took a slight possession over Mali strike in their only goal at the 6th minute through a superb header from their defender Salomon Charles Banga.

The Eagles of Mali later equalized in the 12 minute through a free kick from Issaka Samake. The Mali team tried many shots at target but the tactical Cameroonian defense stood their ground. Cameroon and Mali top Group A with 4 points each followed by Mali that beat Zimbabwe 3-1. Zimbabwe are now out of this tournament.

After winning their first match against their neighbors, the DR Congo will now meet Libya in yet another crucial match that will shape group B. Niger on the other hand after a draw with Libya on Sunday, will meet the red devils of Congo Republic.

A win for either Mali, Cameroon or Burkina Faso will grant them express entry to the quarter finals. Mali and Cameroon still remain favorite to proceed