Mali's 'king of kora' Toumani Diabate dies at 58

Mali's celebrated "king of kora," Toumani Diabate, passed away on Friday at the age of 58 following a brief illness, according to an announcement from his family on social media.

Diabate, a renowned master of the kora—a traditional West African stringed instrument—died at a private clinic in Bamako, the capital of Mali. Born in 1965 into a family of griots, Diabate was deeply rooted in Mali's rich cultural heritage, serving as a guardian of the nation's oral histories and traditions.

Throughout his career, Diabate was celebrated for his extraordinary skill and innovative approach to the kora. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional Malian music with contemporary influences earned him acclaim both in Africa and internationally.

The news of his passing has led to a wave of tributes from across the West African music scene. Fellow musicians and admirers have praised Diabate for his profound impact on the music world. His contributions were recognized for bridging the gap between ancestral traditions and modern music, making a lasting imprint on Mali's cultural landscape.