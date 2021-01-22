CHAN: Will Cameroon's star striker Jacques Zoua play?

Cameroon's lethal weapon in the CHAN cup Jacques Zoua was captain for the first match against Zimbabwe.

But he wasn't on the pitch for the second match against Mali.

Since Wednesday many headlines put forward theories over his absence.

His team said it was due to injury but supporters were not convinced.

"The players claimed this bonus which they did not receive, it is said that it was Jacques Zoua who was in front as captain to claim these bonuses. Has he been punished? maybe but we will remember what the coach said, that he was injured, which is why he wasn't at this last game, we just hope he can be on the pitch for Sunday," said one fan.

Will Zoua return to front the Lions pack on Sunday?

Opinions are varied over the striker who shortened his European career to compete in this competition.

"He s been through this type of competition before and knows how you approach them. In addition, we saw in the game against Mali that we lacked a real killer despite all the will of the Cameroonian attackers," said another fan.

But others said his absence would not make much of a difference.

"With or without him it was practically the same thing and when we know that Zoua is a player who had just returned to Cameroon and that this competition is usually reserved for local players, we can say could have done without him."

With or without him, supporters will gather at the stadium on Sunday evening.

Cameroon needs one point to qualify and continue its hopes of winning the African Nations Championship for the first time.