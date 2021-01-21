CHAN 2021: DR Congo's national team coach Florent Ibenge tests positive for Covid-19

Another hurdle for the Leopards of the DR Congo national football team in the ongoing CHAN competition in Cameroon. Coronavirus has strike again. Their coach Florent Ibenge has tested positive for the Covid-19. Previously, 5 other players tested positive denying then a chance to feature in the opening match against their neighbors, the Red Devils of Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The team were deprived the services of their coach together with the captain Issama Mpeko as they met Libya in their second group B match on Thursday.

Ibenge confirmed this through his social media handle in a recorded video confirming his Covid-19 status.

"I am in Douala in my room, the results are positive, though I have no symptoms. Everything is fine. I feel great but the results are positive and I have to respect it," Ibenge confirmed.

As Florent Ibenge and 4 other youngstars have had to withdraw: the main goalkeeper Ley Matampi, was replaced with Guy-Serge Mukumi Mulamba as well as the defender Andy Bikoko and the defensive midfielder Doxa Gikanji.

The current Coronavirus pandemic has led to many changes by the CAF. A decree was issued that contravened the previous tournament like for instance accommodation will be one hotel, one team and one room to host only a person. No room sharing as it was before.

CAF further directed that organisers can allow spectators at matches but in strict compliance of anti-Covid-19 measures. Cameroon’s sportsSports and Physical Education Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said that stadia will have at least “25 per centpercent of stadia filled by fans.