Could Senegalese student Diary Sow still be alive?

Could Diary Sow still be alive?

That’s the question on the minds of many following news that the 20-year-old Senegalese student who was studying in Paris, France was ‘’alive’’ and ‘’fine’’.

A friend of Sow, who preferred to remain anonymous told French newspaper ‘’Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France" that Sow is ''fine'' and that she should ‘’be left alone’’.

It’s been 15 days since the disappearance of Sow. Her disappearance has caused deep concern in Senegal and France, where she was attending a prestigious high school.

In the French capital, friends of Senegal’s ‘’ best student of 2017’’ continue to raise awareness about her whereabouts.

They’re distributing flyers of her in Paris hoping that authorities would help find her.

Early last year, Sow published her first novel entitled "Sous le visage d'un ange" meaning (Under the face of an angel), published by l'Harmattan. In the book, she tells the adventures of a young girl named Allyn "whose blind ambition will make her an insatiable". In that novel, the character disappeared twice. It is not clear if her imaginary story had anything to do with her disappearance in real life.