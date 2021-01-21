DR Congo defeat all odds to draw against Libya despite hit by Coronavirus

The group B match went down at Japoma Stadium in Douala on Thursday when the Leopards of the DR Congo met the Libya Mediterranean Knights in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

DR Congo suffered a series of pre-match blows when coach Florent Ibenge, goalkeepers Ley Matampi and Guy-Serge Mukumi, defender Andy Bikoko and midfielder Doxa Gikanji tested positive for coronavirus.

After playing a goalless draw against Niger in their opening group B match on Sunday, the Mediterranean Knights of Libya still maintained the flow when they drew a goal each with the Red Devils of the Republic of Congo.

DR Congo now lead group B with 4 points, Niger and Libya share 2 points each and Republic of Congo secured one point.

Friday matches will feature group C matches where the leaders Morocco will face Rwanda and later Uganda Cranes to meet Togo. A win for Morocco will secure a direct ticket to the quarter-finals.

Morocco and Uganda seem to be the favourite to lead group C but the Rwanda team can still outperform Morocco in Friday match.