CAR declares state of emergency for the next 15 days

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The presidency of the Central African Republic on Thursday declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow re-elected President Faustin Archange Touadéra.

The spokesperson for the presidency of the CAR, Albert Yaloké Mokpeme announced through the national radio that the state of emergency is applicable throughout the national territory for a period of 15 days from midnight January 21 until February 4.

Militias claiming to represent ethnic or other groups control two-thirds of CAR's territory, raising queries about government’s control of the vast mineral rich central African country.

Alliance of six armed groups carried out sporadic attacks in towns far from the capital and on the RN3 highway, the crucial supply line linking Bangui with neighbouring Cameroon.

President Archange Touadera was reelected in a contentious vote in December 27, 2020 and was repelled by the opposition and several armed groups.