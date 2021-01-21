Questions businesses should be asking as COVID-19 vaccines roll-out [Business Africa]

- COVID-19 vaccines in Africa -

Vaccines for COVID-19 are generating a lot of talk. Countries are relying on effective immunizations to save lives and revive businesses.

To shed some light on the type of vaccines available for countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and how the process will work, we interviewed Denis Mizne, CEO of Lemann Foundation, the first to set up trials for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil, which has the potential to be a gamechanger in the deployment of a COVID vaccine to African countries.

- Togolese Pandemic-Proof Online Marketplace -

Starting a business during a pandemic may seem downright impossible, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered the business landscape. While some industries like travel and hospitality have suffered immensely, others, like e-commerce, have exploded. A business in Togo has turned the Covid-19 situation into a viable Business solution.

- Algeria Oil earnings drop in 2020 -

OPEC member Algeria, is facing financial pressure after a fall in energy revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the government to cut public spending and delay planned investment projects in sectors including energy. Much is expected of the newly elected president who has repeatedly vowed to reform the oil-reliant economy by developing the non-energy sector and seek new funding sources.