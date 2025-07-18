Welcome to Africanews

Drone strikes target oil fields in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Black smoke rises from damaged oil storage tanks following drone attacks on an oil field in the Sarsang district of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, July 17, 2   -  
Rashid Yahya/AP

By Agencies

Iraq

Smoke was still rising Thursday from an oil field in Iraq’s Kurdish region, days after a drone strike hit the site.

The Sarang field in Dohuk province, operated by U.S.-based HKN Energy, was attacked on Tuesday—just as the company signed a new investment deal with the Iraqi government.

It was one of several recent drone strikes on oil infrastructure in northern Iraq.

On Wednesday, drones also targeted fields in Zakho and Baadre, causing damage but no reported injuries.

The Kurdish region’s Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed the Sarang explosion was caused by a drone, following a similar strike Monday on the Khurmala field in Irbil.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the attacks have heightened tensions between Baghdad and Kurdish authorities, raising concerns about the region’s energy security.

