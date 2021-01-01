Former Ivorian President Renews Call for Political Dialogue

Political Dialogue
Another Move for Resolution to Kick Off the New Year
On New Year's Eve, former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bedie renewed his call for political dialogue to resolve the months-long electoral crisis surrounding the controversial re-election of President Alassane Ouattara
In a televised address, the ex-president addressed the government.
"All together, let us commit ourselves with strength and love in the preparation and implementation of this important framework for the search for a solution for lasting peace in our country. As for the political, civilian and military detainees, we demand their unconditional release in order to facilitate the inclusive national dialogue that I have advocated on behalf of the entire Ivorian opposition."
Opposition camps also call for the reform of the contested electoral commission and the return of former leaders living in exile abroad.
Meanwhile, and despite unresolved political tensions, legislative elections in Cote d'Ivoire are to hold on March 6.
01:13
Prominent Ivory Coast opposition figure released from prison
00:49
Ivory Coast: Affi N'Guessan Released Under Judicial Supervision
01:09
Central African Republic: Observer group notes possible election irregularities
00:49
CAR: The COD-2020 Opposition Coalition Calls to Cancel Election
00:45
Dialogue Between the Ivorian Government and Opposition Camps Suspended
00:41
Moroccan opponent Maati Monjib arrested for money laundering