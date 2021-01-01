Former Ivorian President Renews Call for Political Dialogue

Another Move for Resolution to Kick Off the New Year

On New Year's Eve, former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bedie renewed his call for political dialogue to resolve the months-long electoral crisis surrounding the controversial re-election of President Alassane Ouattara

Ivorians, my very dear compatriots, millions of our brothers and sisters will celebrate Christmas this year in a very special context. #CIV #CIV225

In a televised address, the ex-president addressed the government.

"All together, let us commit ourselves with strength and love in the preparation and implementation of this important framework for the search for a solution for lasting peace in our country. As for the political, civilian and military detainees, we demand their unconditional release in order to facilitate the inclusive national dialogue that I have advocated on behalf of the entire Ivorian opposition."

Opposition camps also call for the reform of the contested electoral commission and the return of former leaders living in exile abroad.

Meanwhile, and despite unresolved political tensions, legislative elections in Cote d'Ivoire are to hold on March 6.