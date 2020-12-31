Libyan Foreign Minister Encourages Dialogue to Resolve Conflict

Peace in Libya on the Horizon?

The Libyan and Russian Foreign Ministers held talks on Wednesday in Moscow as they encouraged the two rival governments in Libya — who signed a permanent cease-fire in October, to end the country's years-long conflict.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, expressed his position.

"Now we should strongly encourage the two sides to enter into dialogue, and to counteract attempts of the aggressive rhetoric, and especially of the threats of restarting military action."

Mohamed Mohamed Taha Siala, the Libyan Foreign Minister, also had some meaningful words towards peace.

"I respect the work undertaken by the former representative of Libya's General Secretary and UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame, and I respect the work of the temporary representative carrying out this function, Stephanie Williams, but we should assume that they, as Libyan people do, have to face the split in the United Nations Security Council."

A part of the preliminary ceasefire agreement, Libya's rival leaders have begun a United Nations-brokered prisoner exchange.