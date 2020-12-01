Uganda's Bobi Wine suspends campaigns after team injuries

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, has suspended his campaigns, following injury to members of his campaign team and damage to his car.

The opposition candidate on Tuesday said bullets were fired at his car, puncturing the tyres and rendering it immobile.

He added that several members of his staff had been wounded and that some were in a critical condition.

Two weeks ago, 54 people died in protests after Wines supporters called for his release following a brief arrest at campaign rally.

Bobi Wine was later charged with violating pandemic restrictions on gathering of crowds and granted bail.

In a national address on Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni, defended the actions of the police and army, saying that no politician was untouchable.

Campaigns for the January elections have continued to heat up.

President Yoweri Museveni has been the President of Uganda since 1986 and opposition to his long rule is increasing rapidly across the country.

Security forces in the country have been used to harass and block opposition politicians’ rallies.