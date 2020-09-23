Global Pop Band ‘Now United’ Welcomes Lebanese Member

A Lebanese teen, Nour Ardakani, is the latest addition to Now United, a global pop band formed by entrepreneur and Spice Girls supremo, Simon Fuller which is made up of a dozen teenagers from across the globe. The group is currently filming the production of their latest album in Dubai this week.

The young recording artist cannot contain her excitement, "Working with so many amazing people from different cultures, having such a supportive team is amazing and I'm so excited to make memories with everyone and tour the world and you know meet everyone."

Beirut, Ardakani's hometown, is still grappling with the aftermath of the recent devastating explosion — and all this amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, even while she happily takes on her new career, she still keeps home alive in her heart, "Lebanon is going through so much, so to be able to represent Lebanon or the MENA region is such an honour, it's really important in times like this."

The MTV Video Music Award-nominated multicultural band has garnered over 100 million fans across social media.