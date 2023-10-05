R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! kick off reunion tour

The legendary R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! have reunited for their first tour in 25 years.

The band, made of brothers Raphael Saadiq, D’Wayne Wiggins and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley, began their 'Just Me and You' tour in September, three months after Saadiq planted the seeds for the reunion.

The lead singer and guitarist gathered the trio together for a photoshoot earlier this year, getting the ball rolling for the tour.

“It’s been really cool, like rehearsals and the actual shows, just playing together again on a stage,” said Riley, who plays drums and keyboard. “A lot of times, we do production and studio work. But just actually being together, you feel the energy, you feel the love.”

"Feels Good"

The three Tonys burst onto the music scene in 1988 with their debut album "Who?" featuring songs like "Baby Doll" and "Little Walter".

Blending R&B, jazz and traces of gospel, they gained mainstream success in 1990 with their hit "Feels Good" from their album "The Revival".

The Grammy-nominated group released two more studio projects together, with party hits like “Let’s Get Down,” and timeless slow jams including “Whatever You Want,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow” and “Anniversary,” a standard in the Black music romance cannon.

Beyoncé and Destiny's Child

The brothers also had early ties to singer Beyoncé and the group that would become Destiny's Child, with D'Wayne working in artist development and Saadiq as a producer.

Saadiq executive produced Solange's critically acclaimed "A Seat at the Table" album and was involved with Beyoncé's "Renaissance" project, helping write and produce "PURE/HONEY" and "CUFF IT", which he has said was originally created for his group.

Speaking of their legacy, Riley says, "I think it's been really cool to hear younger kids sample our music and make new songs with our music. It’s like it lives on and you have a whole new generation that actually knows about you."

The band say they will also start work on a new album once their tour has finished.