Rising Terrorist Violence Sees 310,000 Mozambicans Displaced

The escalating extremist insurgency in Northern Mozambique has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The rebels have recently stepped up attacks in Cabo Delgado province, seizing the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia, which they have occupied for six weeks.

Clashes between the extremist fighters and government forces have caused massive numbers of local residents to flee their homes and fields in terror.

The World Food Program (WFP) announced Tuesday that this creates an urgent humanitarian crisis.

Lola Castro, WFP Regional Director, shared the current state of affairs within the region, "At this moment we have 310,000 people around the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa and also UNHCR has reported that around 1000 refugees have crossed the Ravuma (river) into Tanzania.”

The conflict has killed more than 1,500 people since it began in 2017. Both the Islamist jihadist group — which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and the Mozambican army have been accused of committing these atrocities.