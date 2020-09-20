Facebook reinforces its presence in Africa

American Social Media giant Facebook has announced the company is willing to open a new office in Legos Nigeria in the coming year.

In what will be its second office on the african continent after its Johannesburg bureau in South Africa, the Legos division will host teams specialised in engineering, sales, politics and communications.

Facebook hopes to developp products made by Africans, for Africans and the rest of the world.

In 2016, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went on his first business in Africa, meeting Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari and local businessmen in Legos, where he now plans to further implement his company.

Facebook's expansion on the African continent will certainly be watched by western african countries.

According to a study commissioned by the Social Media company, Facebook's investments in infrastructures and connectivity in Sub saharian africa coul generate over 57 billion dollars for african economies over the next 5 years.

An estimation that would surely reinforce the group's presence on the continent.