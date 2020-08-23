Interview: What santions against Mali?

Mali
Mali has been at the heart of the news since last Tuesday following the coup d'état which led to the resignation of President IBK.
Africanews Tatiana MOSSOT interviewed Niagalé Bagayoko, the president of the African Security Sector Network, for talks on possible sanctions against Mali.
